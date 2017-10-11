× Landlord files eviction notice against ‘Los Imperios’ restaurant and lounge

WEST HARTFORD — The landlord of the building that houses the “Los Imperios” restaurant has filed an eviction notice against the facility.

The restaurant and lounge in West Hartford is already facing several legal cases. The most recent one is on behalf of the landlord of 904 Farmington Ave., where they are asking that the restaurant and lounge vacate the area due to failure to pay rent.

In a complaint that was dated on September 26, and filed in Superior Court, states that the owners Ernesto Leon and Guillermino Marquez, entered into a written 5-year lease for 904 Farmington Avenue on August 1, 2014.

The complaint states that the defendants have failed to pay rent to Lisaraj, LLC for the space since May 2017. On September 14, 2017, Lisaraj, LLC said they served Leon and Marquez with a notice to quit possession of the premises before September 21.

In other incidents, the venue has gotten numerous complaints from neighbors over the past months, stemming from noise violations to shootings. They also had their entertainment license suspended back in July.

You can read the eviction notice here.