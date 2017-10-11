× Las Vegas hospital waiving medical costs for shooting victims

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas hospital is helping to cover medical bills for some uninsured victims of last week’s mass shooting attack.

According to Newsweek, University Medical Center, who treated more than 100 patients, said they have received a number of donations since the mass shooting and are using that money to cover the bills of those who are uninsured and would have out-of-pocket expenses.

Danita Cohen, a spokeswoman for the hospital, told Newsweek that the hospital is hoping to “cover as much of the uninsured expense as we possibly can,” and the donations are still rolling in.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, following last year’s mass shooting in Orlando, Florida, the two main hospitals who treated victims, waived all out-of-pocket costs for victims.

The hospitals wrote off nearly $5.5 million in medical expenses.