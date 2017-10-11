× Lawyer calls report on Stamford deadly police shooting ‘whitewash’

STAMFORD — The lawyer for the family of a Connecticut man killed in a standoff with Stamford police says they reject a finding that the 25-year-old provoked officers into shooting him.

John Williams, who represents the parents of Dylan Pape, called a prosecutor’s report on the March 2016 shooting a “whitewash.” Williams tells the Stamford Advocate that Richard and Linda Pape will move forward with a lawsuit against the city and the officers who fired the shots.

Danbury State’s Attorney Stephen Sedensky III said in a report last week that Pape called 911 himself and indicated he had a gun. He was holding a BB gun when he was shot by Lt. Christopher Baker and Sgt. Steven Perrotta.

The city declined to comment on the lawsuit.