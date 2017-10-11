× New Haven police investigating fatal fall

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a fatal fall from a downtown garage.

Police said officers were called to 66 York St. about 12:30 p.m. for a report of an injured person on the roadway.

According to the police, the victim fell from the Air Rights Garage. “An initial police department review of surveillance video suggests the victim was alone and fell without influence from any other person; the victim died as a result of the fall,” said a city spokesperson.”