Police make second arrest in violent Groton home invasion

GROTON — Police have made a second arrest in a violent home invasion that happened on October 4.

Groton police said Albert W. Goss, 25, was arrested and charged Wednesday with first degree robbery, first degree burglary, home invasion and conspiracy to commit home invasion.

Police said during the arrest, a struggle ensued with officers. Goss and four police officers were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

“During the execution of the warrant service, Goss was extremely combative. Both Goss and several officers were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the incident. All parties were subsequently released with minor injuries,” police said.

Goss was transported to Groton Police Department following his release from the hospital. Police said additional charges are pending against Goss.

On October 4, just before 10 p.m. police went to 91 Buddington Road, Lot 16, for the report of a home invasion. Two masked men dressed in dark clothing entered the home, holding a gun and a baseball bat.

One of the people in the home, a female victim, was struck numerous times with the bat. She was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Other people inside the home were held up at gunpoint.

The victim heard one of the suspects refer to the other as “Alec” or “Alex”. According to the victims in the home, the men made off with various gaming systems, an unknown amount of cash, and cell phones.

On October 5, at around 5 p.m. a 16-year-old boy was arrested without incident, according to police, and charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and second-degree larceny.