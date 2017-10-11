Republican candidate demands Windsor Locks cake shop business sign be removed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS – A small cake shop is choosing to continue to promote their business by placing a sign near the road. This comes after they received a complaint that said their sign should be removed.

Main Street in Windsor Locks is typically a busy area and people do not always notice the tiny plaza of businesses. One of them is Tina’s Cake Emporium.

To attract more customers, the owner, Tina Salvatore put a sign out by the road.

“I needed to make my presence known,” said Salvatore.

It was until two weeks ago when the town called her and said a Republican candidate complained about her sign and demanded it be taken down.

“I was livid! I was livid,” added Salvatore.

Salvatore said her shop has been around for close to two years and has had no issues until recently.

She said the complaint came after she noticed some campaign signs were put up near her business illegally which meant those signs went up more than 30 days before an election.

“My bakery is Switzerland. My bakery does not endorse a Democratic candidate nor does it endorse a Republican candidate. This is just me trying to pay my mortgage,” added Salvatore.

Other businesses next to Tina’s cake shop were not asked to take their signs down. FOX61 reached out to the First Selectman, Christopher Kervick and he said, “We are no actively pursuing the removal of any business-related temporary signage.”

Kervick added there was a ban on temporary signage a long time ago, but it was never enforced later on in the years.

An email was later sent out to some of the businesses from the Town Planner and it reminded everyone to not have their business signs block the right-of-way so drivers can see clearly.

After FOX61 conducted the interview, Salvatore decided to take her sign and move it back out by the road as she said once the construction is finished, people will have to pass by her shop to get to the other side of the street.

“We need to get people. We’re all small businesses on Main Street. We’re not the commercial district that 75 is. We are all small businesses and we’re all trying to survive,” added Salvatore.