Scattered showers tonight; partly cloudy, cooler Thursday

Showers will be scattered around the area as we head into tonight, but it won't be anything very heavy or consistent. Otherwise, we'll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures gradually falling into the 50s during the overnight hours.

Even cooler weather follows for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 60s. While that sounds chilly compared to recent days, it's really just a return to average for this time of year. Still, this fall weather will not last.

Another warm-up is on the way for this weekend with highs in the 70s and increasing humidity. Some towns could approach 80 on Sunday if we get enough sun.

We're tracking the chance for showers around the Monday time frame, but at this point it doesn't look like a deluge.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Scattered showers with temperatures falling into the 60s, and then 50s by morning.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler and a bit breezy. Highs: 60s.

Friday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs: 60s.

Saturday: Early clouds, fog then becoming partly cloudy, warm and muggy. High: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Early clouds, fog then becoming partly cloudy, warm and muggy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

