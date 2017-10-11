× Social worker charged with medicaid fraud, prescription forgery

WATERBURY — Police arrested a social worker in connection with Medicaid fraud, prescription forgery

Elijah Caldwell, 36, of Waterbury, was charged with one count each of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, health insurance fraud, making a false prescription, unlawfully prescribing a controlled substance, illegally obtaining and dispensing a controlled substance and forgery in the second degree.

Officials said Caldwell had an office in Waterbury and charge he was defrauding Medicaid by billing the government health care program for services he did not perform and forging a doctor’s signature on prescriptions for controlled substances. They said Caldwell owned and operated A Prospering Vision, a counseling office on North Main Street in Waterbury that served Medicaid clients. After conducting audits, officials said Caldwell was suspected of billing Medicaid for services that he had not rendered.

Authorities said,

“Between January 2013 and November 2015, Caldwell billed Medicaid 16 times for services he claimed were provided to clients who were either hospitalized or incarcerated on the date of service. Additionally, Caldwell billed Medicaid 88 times for services that clients reported they did not receive. Medicaid paid Caldwell $10,409.30 for these false claims, the warrant states. The investigation also disclosed that between October 2015 and November 2016 Caldwell, who cannot prescribe medication, forged the signature of a physician on seven prescriptions for controlled substances for himself and two of his Medicaid clients.”

Caldwell was released on a $25,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on October 26. If convicted, he could be sentenced for up to 20 years in prison.