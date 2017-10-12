31 animals, 2 dead animals seized from Litchfield home for animal neglect

LITCHFIELD — State Police say on October 9th, they along with the Torrington Animal Control went to the farm at 365 Beach Street in Litchfield. Torrington Animal Control received an anonymous complaint of animal neglect at the address.

On the 9th, two dogs and a cat that were in poor health were surrendered to Animal Control. On October 11th, a search warrant by the Animal Control Officers and State Police was served at the home.

As a result, 16 live rabbits, 4 live cats, 3 live kittens, 2 dead kittens, and 5 live chickens were seized, bringing the number of live animals rescued to 31.

No charges have been filed yet,

and State Police say it remains an active investigation.