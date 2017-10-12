× A local business boost courtesy of the New York Yankees

MANCHESTER — The New York Yankees unlikely comeback win over the Cleveland Indians doesn’t only have fans celebrating, some area businesses are too.

At Buffalo Wild Wings in Manchester, it comes as no surprise that the Yankees’ win translates to selling more wings.

“This is very good news for us for sure,” said Gabi Angelini, the assistant general manager at Buffalo Wild Wings in Manchester.

Angelini said Red Sox and Yankees fans flock to the restaurant especially during the playoffs.

With the Yankees on the brink of elimination versus Cleveland, there is a grateful group of servers and bartenders at Buffalo Wild Wings and other sports bars who now expect a brisk business in the days (and, hopefully weeks) ahead.

“This is not what we were expecting so the fact that they’ve made it this far, we’re ready for anything,” Angelini said.

The Yankees begin the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros from Houston on Friday night, first pitch at 8:08 p.m.