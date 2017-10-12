Areas of frost overnight, Sunny on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for some of the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this season. Temperatures will tumble into the 30s for many towns tonight leading the National Weather Service to issue Frost Advisories Across the northern half of the state including Hartford, Tolland, Windham and Litchfield Counties.

A frost advisory means that it will be cold enough to cause damage to sensitive plants (not your mums). You can protect your plants by bringing them inside (if they're potted) or covering them with a light blanket.

Friday will start off chilly with morning temps in the 30s and 40s. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing afternoon clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

On the leading edge of some warmer and more humid air, Saturday will start off cloudy with an isolated shower. Some sun is possible in the afternoon though with highs climbing into the lower 70s.

Sunday will start off cloudy too but the afternoon will be warmer, brighter and more humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s. That’s about 15 degrees above average for this time of year!

There is another chance for a shower late-Sunday or Sunday night as some cooler air comes rushing back in again.

Monday will be noticeably cooler and less humid with highs near 60 degrees. Monday night into Tuesday morning could feature Connecticut's first freezing temperatures. It's that time of year!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows: 32-42.

Friday: Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: Mid-upper 60s.

Saturday: AM clouds, fog, isolated shower, some afternoon sun, turning muggy and milder. High: Low 70s.

Sunday: Early clouds, fog then becoming partly cloudy, warm and muggy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: Low 60s.

