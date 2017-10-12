Bad day for UConn Red Sox fan goes viral

Watched this random Red Sox fan have his hopes and dreams crushed during class and it was absolutely electric😂😂😂😂😂😂 #RIP pic.twitter.com/TkGlWkOAXI — Josh Buser (@jBuse33) October 9, 2017

One Red Sox fan’s agony of defeat moment is going viral.

Josh Buser, UConn student and writer for the Daily Campus, was watching the game Monday in his class. His video stream was seconds ahead of an unnamed classmate. So when the play that ended the game and the season happened, he got out his phone and recorded the reaction moments later on the other side of the classroom.

Buser wrote:

His silent agony was the perfect depiction of defeat. Without saying a word, he managed to put a whole season of hope into a 15-second video of pain, complete with his look of despair when he saw Dustin Pedroia hit a routine ground ball to second base, the anger of the inevitable final out and the disappointment in realizing his season is over.

Read Buser’s column here.

