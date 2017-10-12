Columbia police looking for SUV that crashed into school bus
COLUMBIA — Connecticut State Police are looking for a green SUV that collided with a school bus.
Police say 15 children were on the bus when it was struck on Route 6 near Edgarton Road in Columbia at about 8 a.m. Thursday.
No children were hurt.
Police say the driver of the Ford Explorer fled the scene.
They say the SUV has damage to its right side, including a broken right front window and a damaged side view mirror.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is being asked to call state police Troop K in Colchester: (860)-465-5400
41.720312 -72.287528