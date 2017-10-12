Connecticut residents give their two cents on the missing state budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Trying to understand Connecticut's budget issue takes a lot of sense.

More than one hundred days and still no state budget. We hit the streets in order to get a better idea of how you felt about the state budget.

Several people were angry.

"It's disgusting what they're doing. We should have a budget. Every state does and we don't. It's embarrassing," said a Hartford resident.

"I feel really bad for the people who are especially home owners and their property taxes. They don't know what their property tax is yet," said Chezon from New Britain.

One man whose wife works in a rural Connecticut town feels the governor's executive orders aren't right.

"How unfair are all these hard working people in these rural towns, provide for these schools and these teachers and put their kids in these school systems and the whole entire school budget is going to Hartford, Waterbury, Bridgeport and New Haven," said a Connecticut resident.

All over the state, people are worried. All they can do now is hope their two cents can make some change.