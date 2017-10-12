Dead kittens among 30 animals seized from Litchfield home 

LITCHFIELD — Connecticut State Police say two dead kittens were among 30 animals seized from a Litchfield home as troopers executed a search warrant on an animal neglect complaint.

Troopers say 16 rabbits, four adult cats, three kittens and five chickens were found alive at the Beach Street property Wednesday.

Authorities say Torrington animal control officials received an anonymous complaint of animal neglect on Monday and went to the property with state police. Officials say two dogs and a cat that were in poor health were surrendered to authorities that day.

Officials applied for a search warrant after the initial visit and executed it on Wednesday.

The animals are under veterinary care.

State police say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been announced.

