Flower Power in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL -- A work day Wednesday got much brighter for dozens of people in Rocky Hill and Wethersfield and that's all due to flower power.

The premise behind what is called "Petal It Forward Day" is centered around random acts of kindness. About 300 flower shops around the country participated in Petal It Forward Day where florists hit the streets with bouquets of flowers and surprise people with them. Unsuspecting folks are given two bouquets, one for themselves and one to share with someone else.

In Rocky Hill, The Root System flower shop took part in Petal It Forward Day distributing 80 bouquets to people in town. Nan Gineo, one of the florists at The Root System said, "it's a tough world right now but to have the opportunity to come out here and see people smile and give them something for nothing, it's just very rewarding."

According to the Society of American Florists, who organize Petal It Forward Day, there are florists who take part in the goodwill acts in every state.