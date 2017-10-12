FOX61 High School Football Patrol Game of the Week: Shelton vs. Newtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTOWN -- On this week's FOX61 High School Football Patrol Game of the Week, we feature two powerhouses in Shelton Gaels (4-1) and Newtown Nighthawks (3-1).

Shelton is coming into the game connecting on all cylinders, having won four in a row. Shelton recorded a 31 - 20 win over North Haven last week. The Gaels are averaging 19.6 points on offense, and allowing 16.4 points.

As for Newtown, they dominated Bethel 37-0. Senior Jack Miller played a major part in the win where he led the charge scoring one touchdown and 97 yards rushing the ball. The Nighthawks are averaging 23 points on offense, and 7.5 points on defense.

The last time both teams met, Shelton secured the win with a 55-21 score. That win forced Newtown out of the playoffs.

Tune into FOX61 News Friday at 11 for full highlights and postgame reaction.