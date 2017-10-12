× Lawmakers to release legislation limiting high capacity ammunition magazines

WASHINGTON D.C. — Following the massacre in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and wounding almost 500, a group of Congressional lawmakers plan to release the Keep Americans Safe Act. The legislation will prohibit the transfer, importation, or possession of magazines able to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

The Lawmakers represent Americans affected by the nationwide epidemic of gun violence, including Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty who represents Newtown, CT.

There will also be colleagues from Nevada and Florida where last year a mass shooting happened, killing 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

The lawmakers will be joined by an array of gun violence prevention advocates:

American Coalition for Responsible Gun Ownership

Coalition to Stop Gun Violence

Pride Fund

Center for American Progress

Violence Prevention Network

The press conference for the release will be held around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.