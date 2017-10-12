× Newington man arrested in wife’s homicide

NEWINGTON — A Newington man has been arrested on murder charges in connection with the death of his wife that lead to a stand off at his home last month.

On Thursday, police arrested Michael Torbicki, 45, of Newington on murder charges and he is being held on $2 million bond. Police said on September 21, they believe Torbicki fatally shot his wife Patricia Torbicki inside their residence. Torbicki will be arraigned on Friday.

Newington police said around 9 a.m. that day, they responded to a citizen report of a woman lying inside the front door of 52 Gilbert Road.

"The citizen reported the woman appeared to be deceased. The first officers on scene found an adult female that had serious injuries and appeared deceased," said police.

Residents in the immediate neighborhood were told to “shelter in place” as a precaution.

"An adult male that had serious injuries was later discovered inside the home. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. The male and female are believed to be married. The incident is being treated as a Homicide and is under investigation by the Newington Police Department’s Detective Division," said police at the time.