Over 30 animals seized, 2 dead from Litchfield home

LITCHFIELD —More than 30 animals were seized from a Litchfield home following a complaint of animal neglect.

On October 9th, Torrington Animal Control received an anonymous complaint about the safety and well being of the animals at 365 Beach Street in Litchfield. Animal Control, State Police and the Connecticut Department of Agriculture Animal Control Division responded to the address.

Two dogs and a cat that were in poor health, were surrendered to Animal Control, Monday. On October 11th, a search warrant by the Animal Control Officers and State Police was served at the home.

As a result, 16 live rabbits, 4 live cats, 3 live kittens, 2 dead kittens, and 5 live chickens were seized, bringing the number of live animals rescued to 31. Animal Control returned, Thursday, and picked up five more cats.

"The conditions the animals were in was deplorable," Torrington Police Department Lt. Bart Barowns said. "Currently the animals are under the care of animal control and they’re in veterinary services."

The ACO said the animals are expected to survive. She said this is the worst case of animal neglect that she's seen in eight years working in the region. No charges have been filed yet. This remains an active investigation by Animal Control.

Torrington Police said the owner is cooperating.

"We do not have any history as far as animal complaints at that residence," Lt. Barown said.

The property owner listed on county records said he did not live in the home but did not want to comment. He also owns the barn located at the same address. When FOX61 stopped by, the person inside the home asked us to leave.

Animal Control Officers from Plainville, Watertown, Woodbury, Naugatuck, Barkhamsted, New Hartford, Winsted and Harwinton assisted in the seizure.