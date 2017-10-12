PD: Parents of missing 3-year-old who made her stand outside as punishment not cooperating

RICHARDSON, Texas — The parents of a missing 3-year-old Texas girl are no longer cooperating with police according to FoxNews.

The little girl’s father, Wesley Mathews, was arrested on child endangerment charges after he reported her missing Saturday.

Investigators say 3-year-old Sherin Mathews was last seen by her father around 3 a.m. in Richardson, Texas, according to KXAS.

Police say the girl’s father, 37-year-old Wesley Mathews, told detectives that he told Sherin to stand by a tree about 100 feet from the family’s home because she would not drink her milk.

Mathews told investigators that he went back to the tree 15 minutes later and realized Sherin was gone.

The family called police five hours later to report her missing. Mathews also told detectives that he knew coyotes were seen in the area where he left his daughter.

Police say they are still trying to figure out why the family waited so long, but say Mathews was arrested on a complaint of abandoning or endangering a child.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sherin is described as 3-feet tall and 22 pounds with black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink top, black pajama bottoms and pink flip-flops.

Police say tell KXAS that she has "developmental issues and has limited verbal communication skills." Investigators say she was adopted two years ago from an orphanage in India.

The FBI and police collected evidence overnight at Sherin Mathews’ home. Investigators are looking through her parents’ vehicles, computers and cellphones, as well as surveillance video from neighbors.

A lot of people have asked why the little girl was drinking milk at 3 a.m. Mathews told police Sherin was malnourished when they adopted her from India. They were doing feedings throughout the day and night.

Mathews is now out of jail on bond and wearing an ankle monitor. Police said he and his wife are working with different attorneys. She told police she was asleep when her daughter went missing.