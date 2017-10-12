President Trump warns “FEMA & first responders can’t stay in Puerto Rico forever”

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump hit twitter Thursday morning talking about the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico.

He said that the electric and infrastructure problems on the island was a “disaster before hurricanes” and that Congress will decide how much to spend on relief down there.

Trump also said that FEMA, the Military & first responders couldn’t stay in Puerto Rico forever.

"Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making." says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

…accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

…We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

It’s been three weeks since Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, and the recovery is going painfully slow.

Forty-five people are dead; at least 113 people are missing. A staggering 89% of the island still doesn’t have power. Almost half of the island doesn’t have phone service, and 43% of Puerto Rico’s 313 banks are still closed.

Hospitals are running low on medicine and fuel. People have been drinking water from creeks contaminated by dead animals, which has led to at least two people dying from leptospirosis, a disease that spreads when the urine of infected animals gets into drinking water.

Nevertheless, the Trump administration continues to say that things are going well and that the recovery will take some time given the hurricane’s magnitude. The acting head of the Department of Homeland Security will make a second trip to the island today. And House Speaker Paul Ryan will lead a bipartisan delegation there on Friday.