State police identify Suffield officer involved in fatal shooting in April

SUFFIELD — Connecticut State Police have identified the officer who was involved in a shooting that killed one man in April.

State police said Suffield Police Officer Richard Devin, 62, was the officer involved in the shooting that took place on April 13.

Police identified the man killed as Thomas Gezotis, 57, of West Springfield, Mass. Police said around 12:30 p.m., Gezotis was pulled over by police as they investigated a stolen car on Route 159. Police said Devin fired at least one round striking Gezotis who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time of the incident, police said there were four to six Suffield officers in the area. Police said no officers were injured, but Devin was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

State Police Detectives from Central District Major Crime continue to investigate this incident.