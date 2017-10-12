× State Police investigating shooting threat at high school in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD — State Police say they are investigating after a threat was overheard at Wamogo High School in Litchfield.

Police say that the school’s administration contacted State Police after a student overheard another student saying “Don’t come to school tomorrow, there’s going to be a shooting.”

The school issued a statement on the incident:

Good Morning Wamogo Families, As promised, I wanted to follow up my message that I sent home last evening with an update. Yesterday after school we received a report of an overheard student statement of a shooting. Although the report was not specific and lacked detail, we collaborated with the State Police Troop L to complete a thorough investigation out of an abundance of caution. The investigation has led us to believe that there are no concerns with the safety of our students and that the threat was unsubstantiated. Student safety remains our utmost priority and our protocol will always to be thorough, exercise more caution than less and also to be transparent with all members of our school community. I would like to commend those that brought the possible concern to our attention as well as those that cooperated with our investigation. I would also reiterate the importance of coming forward as quickly as possible when a concern is raised. It is crucial that all Wamogo parents, students and staff feel comfortable coming forward immediately so that we can ensure the safety of all. Thanks and have a great day, Sabin Loveland

Principal

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call Trooper Litwinczyk at 860-626-7900.