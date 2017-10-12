Thieves in Rocky Hill break into locked cars in broad daylight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY HILL -- Surveillance video captures two suspects breaking into cars at a Rocky Hill park in broad daylight.

The suspects were seen canvasing an area of the Elm Ridge Park last weekend, smashing windows and stealing items from cars.

The park is typically busy, especially on weekends. There are baseball and softball fields, basketball and volleyball courts, a skatepark, pools and several play areas for kids so plenty of people use the facility.

Here are a few simple reminders for you to stay safe:

Lock all doors & keep windows closed

Keep all valuables out of sight & locked in trunk

Never leave keys in the car

Do not leave car running

Invest in an alarm system

If you have any information, contact Rocky Hill Police immediately.