Violent home invasion leaves one elderly man dead, woman injured

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- A violent home invasion in Brooklyn, New York left a 91-year-old man dead, and his 100-year-old wife injured after they were tied up and robbed Wednesday afternoon according to PIX11 News.

Police responded to the home on Decatur Street around 3:30 in the afternoon after the wife, who managed to free herself, called 911.

When officers arrived, they entered the home and wound Waldiman Thompson, 91, tied up and unconscious on the floor.

The home was ransacked, and the robbers had fled.

The elderly couple was rushed to the hospital, but sadly the Waldiman was pronounced dead. The cause of his death isn't known.

HIs wife, Ethlin Thompson, was treated for superficial marks to her legs and arms, made by being ted up. Police say that her injuries are not serious.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry.

PIX11's sources say the couple may have been targeted since they were landloards.

