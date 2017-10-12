Volunteers spruce up local veteran’s cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY -- The Neipsic Cemetery, where roughly 350 veterans are buried, received a face-lift Thursday.

The cleanup efforts were part of a collaboration between the Home Depot Foundation and the Peter P. Monaco Jr. Detachment 40 Marine Corps League.

The group of about 75 volunteers cut down old trees, removed brush, replaced about 200 feet of broken fencing, repaired a rock wall, and cleaned off some dirt covered graves.

“I happened to be walking by here and I noticed there was a WWI stone that was covered,” volunteer Mark Smidt said.

Smidt went on to say, “It should be taken care of, it’s the right thing to do. They’re what has given us our freedom to live in this country.”

The project was part of Home Depot’s annual Celebration of Service campaign to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans and their families.

