Vote on state budget set for week of October 23

HARTFORD — Lawmakers have set a vote on the state budget for October 23.

The lawmakers have been engaged in closed-door talks claiming continued progress toward a bipartisan agreement on a new two-year budget. Connecticut has been without a new tax-and-spending plan since July 1.

BREAKING NEWS: House & Senate Democratic leadership: Potential budget vote may happen week of Oct. 23rd. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/LABGPkl0hz — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) October 12, 2017

The group is scheduled to met again Thursday. Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz said Wednesday, he hopes they’ll “get to the point where we can then engage the governor.”

Lawmakers ultimately want Malloy to sign off on any tentative agreement before it’s brought before the General Assembly for a vote.

The leaders say they’ve made progress on issues such as school funding and structural budget changes. However, they acknowledge some big issues remain, including funding teacher pensions.