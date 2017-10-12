Wanted felon out of Windsor arrested in Hartford, loaded gun found

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say a convicted felon, who was wanted out of Windsor, was arrested Wednesday in Hartford.

Police say HPD detectives were conducting a narcotics surveillance operation around the Park Street area in Hartford. While in this area, detectives saw a person discarding a safe into a private dumpster.

The person then got into a car and left, with detectives following.

The car committed a moving violation so detectives pulled them over. During the traffic stop, the person was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Windsor.

Detectives tried taking the man, identified as Anthony Jackson, 30, from Hartford, into custody but the resisted arrest.

After a brief struggle, Jackson was secured. Detectives then found a loaded, semi-automatic .25 caliber pistol.

Jackson was arrested and charged with weapons related charges and held on $500,000. He had 16 previous arrests in Hartford.