WATCH: Dog cries with joy when Air National Guard member returns home

EAST HARTFORD -- A dog was filled with love for his human in a cute footage recorded as an Air National Guard member returned home from deployment.

Master Sergeant, Lisa Todaro, recently came home from deployment after she was gone for 6 months.

Her dog, Zeus, is seen standing at the door impatiently wiggling his tail in joy. When Todaro walks through the door, Zeus greets her with licks to face and tears of joy.

A friend of Todaro has noticed she posted the video on her Facebook page and decided to share it with FOX61.