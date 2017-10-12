× West Haven police searching for 3 suspects following home invasion

WEST HAVEN — Police are searching for three suspects following a home invasion that took place Wednesday night.

West Haven police said they responded to a home on Alling Street around 10 p.m. following reports of a home invasion.

Police said three males wearing masks, forced their way into a home and assaulted the residents and fled with an unknown amounts of cash.

“Detectives are actively pursuing leads and ask that residents with any information contact our detective division at 203 937-3905 or any of our social media venues. Police ask that residents be alert, and report any suspicious persons or activity immediately,” said police.