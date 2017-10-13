× 1 in custody, 1 on the run after following armed robbery in Westbrook

WESTBROOK — State police said they are searching for a male suspect following an armed robbery that took place in a Denny’s parking lot late Friday morning.

State police said of the two male suspects, one is in custody. Troopers and K9s are currently searching the I-95 southbound rest area in Madison for the other suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Police said no one was injured.

No other details have been released at the time.