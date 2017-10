Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Fire officials are investigating following a fire at an old manufacturing building in Hartford.

FOX61 was first on the scene as crews battled the fire which has since been knocked down. Officials say it started on the 2nd floor around 1:50 a.m.

The building at 367 Homestead Avenue was vacant so fire officials say that the fire is being considered suspicious.

There are no reports of any injuries.