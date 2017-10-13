5 women arrested for prostitution at 3 Spas in Wallingford

Five women are facing criminal charges following a prostitution bust at three spas in Wallingford Thursday.

Police said Hua Hua, Wu Xingzhen, Wenying Zheng, Jin Hua Li, Xue Qin Wei, were arrested and charged after an investigation into complaints of illegal sexual acts.

Police said the three spas were Sunny Spa and Joanne Spa both located on North Colony Road and King Spa located on Main Street.

Police said they executed a search warrant for all spas and seized numerous items from within the businesses that were used for the illegal activities.

“Examples of some of the items are refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, mattresses, massage tables, shower tables, interior/exterior signage, towels, sheets, furniture, computers, and cash,” said police

Police said Wenying and Jin, both of Flushing, NY, were arrested at the King Spa and charged with prostitution and unlicensed massage.

They were released on $2,500 bonds and given a court date of Oct. 26. Xue, also of Flushing, NY, was arrested at the Sunny Spa on similar charges. Her bond was also $2,500 and is due in court on Oct. 26.

Hua and Wu were arrested at the Joanna Spa and were charged with prostitution, permitting prostitution and unlicensed massage.

Their bonds were set $5,000