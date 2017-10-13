Foodie Friday: Sasso’s Coal Fired Pizza

TORRINGTON — What is in a name?

At Sasso’s in Torrington – it’s all about the pizza. From traditional to specialty pies, the coal fired oven separates this main attraction along Main Street from the completion.

Whether it’s a sausage and pepper pizza or the Sweet Cecilia which is topped with fig, garlic, goat cheese, rosemary, Prosciutto, arugula and drizzled with balsamic reduction, the crust is thin and the flavor from the oven is cooked in giving each pie a robust profile.

Cousins Jeff Smart and Matthew Cipriano are the architects of Sasso’s, which is named after their great-grandfather.

Not only designing the menu, which also includes tasty appetizers like charred oysters, homemade panini’s and fresh salads with organic vegetables, Smart and Cipriano built the the restaurant from the ground up, literally.

Former construction contractors, they made everything from the tables, to the bar to the light fixtures so it’s easy to notice the detail and see the passion inside the hidden gem. The atmosphere is just as good as the food!

So if your travels take you to Torrington, stop off at Sasso’s for a slice of pizza and a glass of wine or one of the many craft beers and tell them the Foodie Friday gang sent you.

C’mon!