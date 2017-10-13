× FOX61 High School Football Patrol Game of the Week: Shelton delivers final blow in win over Newtown

NEWTOWN — Our game of the week showcased two teams that knew each other very well in the Shelton Gaels and Newtown Nighthawks.

The Gaels started with a flurry of touchdowns as Jake Roberts hit Brian Berritto over the middle as he went 79 yards for the touchdown, part of 21-point first quarter for Shelton.

In the opening seconds of the second quarter, the Nighthawks struck back as Ryan Kost scrambled in the pocket, flipping the ball to Riley Ward for the touchdown. But Newtown would trail at the half 28-14.

Both teams would not score in the third quarter.

Early in the 4th quarter, Roberts passed to David Yakowicz for the touchdown as Gaels looked to be in control, 35-14.

But the Nighthawks were not giving up that easy as Kost hit Joseph Pagett, where he broke a tackle for a 71-yard Newtown touchdown, cutting the deficit, 35-28 with 4 minutes left in the game.

The Gaels would hold on to their 35-28 lead, improving to 5-1 on the year. The Nighthawks dropped to 3-2.