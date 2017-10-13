× Lifestar requested after a 17-year-old student was struck by bus near high school in Meriden

MERIDEN — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was struck by a bus near a high school Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred near Platt High School on Cove Avenue. Lt. Cossette of Meriden Police Department said the student of Wilcox Tech was walking through a crosswalk when he was struck by a school bus.

Lt. Cossette said the driver”partially rolled over the teens ankle with the tire. The student suffered some leg injuries, obviously. Injuries to his head also from his head hitting the pavement.”

Lt. Cossette said at this time, police believe the student’s injuries are non-life threatening.

“They took him by Lifestar because of his head injuries and we don’t believe it’s going to be life threatening,” said Lt. Cossete.