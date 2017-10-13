× Meriden mother arrested in North Carolina, accused of killing son in november fire

MERIDEN — A mother was arrested Friday afternoon in North Carolina following a house fire that killed her 8-year-old son in November 2016.

Meriden police said Karin Ziolkowski has been charged with murder and arson.

The fire at Ziolkowski’s Davis Street home killed 8-year-old Elijah Ziolkowski.

“The cause of death has been ruled homicidal asphyxia; which occurred prior to the fire being set. Ms. Ziolkowski has been living in the State of North Carolina and today (Friday) she was taken into custody by members of the Bessemer City Police Department,” said police.

Police said she is currently being held on a $1 million bond.