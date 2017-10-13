× State Police search for suspect in Westbrook armed robbery

WESTBROOK — State Police say they are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that happened in the Denny’s parking lot in Westbrook. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m.

Troopers and K9s are currently searching in the area of the I-95 southbound rest area in Madison.

Police say the suspects are being described as black males.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Police say no one was injured.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 as details emerge.