Two arrested after dealing cocaine from a restaurant bar

STRATFORD — Police say two people were arrested after they were selling cocaine from the bar at Stony Brook Bar and Restaurant.

Police say that during the year, the police department had recieved numerous complains of drug activity that was happening at the restaurant located at 825 Success Avenue in Stratford.

An investigation was kicked off where it was determined that the bar’s owner, Angelo Recine, 68, along with the bartender, Laurie Herb, 51, were trafficking cocaine from the bar.

Detectives conducted numerous buys of cocaine from the bar. As a result, search warrants were exceuted on October 12th for the bar as well as their residence’s.

Recine was charged with selling cocaine and operating a drug factory while Herb was charged with selling cocaine. Recine posted $25,000 bond and Herb posted a $10,000 bond and are scheduled to be in Bridgeport Court on October 20th.

Detectives seized Cocaine packaged for sale, US currency in the amount of approximately $3500, Items used for the preparing and packaging of narcotics for street sale and suspected Cocaine with a total packaged weight of approximately 4 ounces of Cocaine was found both at the Recine residence and inside the bar.