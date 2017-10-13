× Vernon man arrested after attempted sexual assault

VERNON — Vernon Police say they arrested Saige Yard-Douglas, 25, of Vernon, after he allegedly attempted sexually assaulting a woman.

Police say around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to an apartment complex on Talcottville Road in Vernon on a report of a woman yelling for help.

The woman had been attacked by Yard-Douglas and that he attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim was able to provide a description of her attacker and stated that Yard-Douglass had followed her off a CT Transit bus. The victim stated that when she was in a dark area near her apartment, he attacked her from behind.

Yard-Douglas allegedly told the woman that he had a gun and that he didn’t want to hurt her.

The victim continued to struggle and scream. A resident from the apartment complex opened his window and shouted toward the struggle. Yard-Douglas fled the scene, but officers were able to find him on an adjacent street. He did not have a gun on him when he was found.

Yard-Douglas was charged with kidnapping with a firearm, attempted sexual assault, sexual assault, threatening, and stalking. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and will be in court Friday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.