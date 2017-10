× Yankees pin Tanaka starter for ALCS Game 1; Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Astros

HOUSTON — The American League Championship Series gets started tonight in Houston, with the AL West champion Astros hosting the wild-card Yankees.

Ace Dallas Keuchel will start for the Astros against Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka.

The Astros are in the championship series for the first time since 2005. The Yankees’ last ALCS appearance was in 2012.