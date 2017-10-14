× 1 man in critical condition in early morning Hartford shooting

HARTFORD — Police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one man in critical condition.

At 12:38 a.m. police responded to Whitmore Street on calls of a person being shot.

When Police arrived, they located an unresponsive man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

The man was transported to Hartford Hospital were he is listed in critical condition.

Officers said that this is an ongoing investigation.