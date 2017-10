× 1 man shot in Bridgeport barber shop; police investigating

BRIDGEPORT — One man is in serious condition after they were shot in a barber shop Saturday night.

Officials say the shooting happened at 500 Park Avenue around 7:18 p.m.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital. Detectives are on scene and they are pursing a suspect.

An official spokesperson has said, “does not look good for him.”

