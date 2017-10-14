Boy Scout builds Gazebo for non-profit flower shop in Guilford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD -- A Connecticut teen who is looking to reach Eagle Scout status, made a big difference for one local community garden Saturday.

Ben Dinoia and a group of volunteers built a badly needed gazebo for the non-profit flower shop, Roses for Autism.

“It’s really special because not only are these adults coming together and giving their skills, but all the kids are coming together to and their willing to chip in and help and learn,” said Dinoia.

The volunteers spent the day constructing a shaded pergola and sitting area for the workers of the shop. Roses for Autism is a program centered on giving young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities the skills to gain meaningful employment.

Dinoia's team came to the rescue as the organization continues to rebuild after a string of vandalism destroyed the newly built sensory garden over the summer.

The garden has since been rebuilt thanks to over thirty thousands dollars community donations.

"I think it’s also a signal to the community as a whole that we’re here to support people with autism especially after the vandalism that occurred here. We’re kind of coming together in solidarity,” said Dinoia.

For more information on Roses for Autism click here.