× Connecticut joins suit to stop Trump health care order

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s attorney general has joined what’s expected to be a growing coalition of state attorneys general suing to block President Donald Trump from stopping billions of dollars in payments to insurers under the Obama health care law.

George Jepsen, a Democrat, is calling Trump’s executive order “incredibly mean-spirited.”

The lawsuit was filed Friday afternoon in a California federal court.

Jim Wadleigh, CEO of Access Health CT, says Trump’s order will not change health insurance plans or rates offered through the state’s insurance marketplace for 2018. He says the majority of Access Health CT’s 98,000 customers won’t be impacted because they qualify for tax credits unaffected by the order.

Wadleigh says the approximately 25,000 Connecticut customers ineligible for financial help may be affected more by higher premiums.