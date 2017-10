Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD -- Hundred of local residents came out Saturday night to participate in 17th annual Jack-O-Lantern Festival.

Jack-o-lanterns of all kinds seem to make appearances, from a minion pumpkins all the way to a Yankee fan.

There was contest for the best jack-o-lantern and the winner wins twenty-five dollars. This year each Enfield school principal participate and the whoever had the best jack-o-lantern would win fifty dollars to their PTO.

👌🏼 Alright ... second favorite pic.twitter.com/AG5dkeBa1A — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) October 14, 2017

Clearly my favorite pumpkin pic.twitter.com/a77lSTbwiX — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) October 14, 2017