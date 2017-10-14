× Fire causes extensive damage to former school in Bristol

An overnight fire severely damaged a vacant school in the city of Bristol.

The call came in shortly after 1am for the fire on Park Street at the former O’Connell School. The school was closed in 2013 and has been vacant since. Firefighters needed several hours to bring the large-scale fire under control. Officials say the blaze caused extensive property damage to the structure and to some building materials that were on-site.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation by the Bristol Fire Marshal and Bristol Police. Anyone with information on it is asked to call Bristol Police at 860-584-3000.