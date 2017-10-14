Inspirational stories abound at Hartford Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD-- The 24th Eversource Hartford Marathon was today. Thousands of runners competed all together in the marathon, half marathon, marathon relay and 5k.

Christopher Zablocki of Essex was the winner of the marathon finishing at 2:17:59.

Many people crossed the finish line with inspirational stories.

"It's amazing the love and support that I get from the community and other runners as you're out there especially when you want to stop and quit," said Danielle Marcue who started running while serving in Afghanistan and now runs for charity.

Lee Robin Falk is running because she was diagnosed with brain cancer recently and even though doctors are shocked that she's able to complete a half marathon. She wants to motivate others to do what they feel passionately about

"One hundred percent believe in your own abilities and yourself and you can do anything you want," said Falk.