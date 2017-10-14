Yankees enter Game 2 down 1-0

Posted 12:52 PM, October 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:54PM, October 14, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees celebrates after closing out the top of the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Houston’s Justin Verlander returns to his usual role as a starter when the Astros host the Yankees this afternoon in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

The right-hander has had four days’ rest since he came out of the bullpen to win Game 4 of the ALDS against Boston, throwing 40 pitches over 2 2/3 innings. He’s looking to give the Astros a 2-0 lead in the ALCS and improve to 8-0 since being traded from Detroit.

Luis Severino will pitch for New York, who lost the series opener 2-1. The 23-year-old fire-baller is coming off a Game 4 win over Cleveland last round, when he struck out seven and pitched three-run ball over seven innings.

Coverage for Game 2 starts at 3:30 on FOX61.

Related stories