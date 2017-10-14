× Yankees enter Game 2 down 1-0

HOUSTON — Houston’s Justin Verlander returns to his usual role as a starter when the Astros host the Yankees this afternoon in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

The right-hander has had four days’ rest since he came out of the bullpen to win Game 4 of the ALDS against Boston, throwing 40 pitches over 2 2/3 innings. He’s looking to give the Astros a 2-0 lead in the ALCS and improve to 8-0 since being traded from Detroit.

Luis Severino will pitch for New York, who lost the series opener 2-1. The 23-year-old fire-baller is coming off a Game 4 win over Cleveland last round, when he struck out seven and pitched three-run ball over seven innings.

Coverage for Game 2 starts at 3:30 on FOX61.